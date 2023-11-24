SkyView
Legendary Upstate coach, dedicated educator passes away

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney community is mourning the loss of a legendary Gaffney High School coach and Cherokee County educator Robert E. “Bob” Prevatte, who died at 98.

According to Limestone University, Prevatte become the head coach at Gaffney High in 1956. Prevatte’s football teams won five AAA state championships and he was named the state’s “Coach of the Year” four times.

While at Gaffney, Prevatte never had a losing record during any of his 14 seasons leading the Indians’ football team, compiling a Gaffney football coaching record of 129-29-11 before retiring in 1969.

Limestone officials said Prevatte was named a Small College All-American at Wofford and was the first Wofford player to win the Jacob’s Blocking Trophy, given to the best blocker in South Carolina college football. His Wofford team of 1949 went undefeated and earned a trip to the Cigar Bowl in Tampa. Prevatte was inducted into the Wofford College Athletics Hall of Fame in 1980.

In 2019, Limestone University received a generous gift from Prevatte’s former player and current owner of the Carolina Panthers, Jerry Richardson to dedicate a statue of Prevatte at the Bob Prevatte Athletic Complex on campus.

In a release about the Bob Prevatte statue ceremony, former Limestone President Dr. Darrell Parker described Pravette as not only a legendary coach but also a dedicated educator to many.

