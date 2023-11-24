Laurens Police investigating after three goats killed at Upstate farm

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department is investigating after three goats were killed on a property within the city limits.

According to officers, the deaths were not a result of an animal attack but what they call “a deliberate and disturbing act of violence against beloved family pets”.

Laurens PD says the incident happened between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, and the detective bureau has taken over the investigation.

Officers are conducting door-to-door inquiries and looking at surveillance video in the area.

Hastings Corner Farm & Garden posted about the incident on social media Wednesday evening.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Laurens Police Department at 864-681-2351.

🕵️‍♂️ UPDATE (11-25-2023, Saturday @ 7:00pm): Our dedicated detectives and others have been hard at work all day, and... Posted by Laurens Police Department on Friday, November 24, 2023

