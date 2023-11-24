SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Governor McMaster orders flags at half-staff in honor of former first lady Rosalynn Carter

Former First Lady of the United States Rosalynn Carter passed away on Sunday afternoon.
Former First Lady of the United States Rosalynn Carter passed away on Sunday afternoon.(walb)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster has ordered flags at the State Capitol to be lowered to half-staff as a mark of respect for the memory of former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

Flags will be lowered on Saturday from sunrise until sunset.

The former first lady was the wife of the 39th president Jimmy Carter.

Rosalynn Carter passed away days after entering hospice care in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 96.

According to the Carter Center, Rosalynn Carter died “died peacefully, with family by her side” at her rural Georgia home, on Sunday, Nov. 19 after living with dementia.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Forest Acres Police Department (FAPD) announced a fugitive who ran away from officers in...
Forest Acres fugitive found and captured in North Carolina
A new café that opened up in Downtown Columbia Tuesday morning hopes to help those who are...
New Café in Columbia hopes to lend a helping hand through employment
Residents in the Town of Irmo gathered at the Lexington County Administration Building...
Lexington Elections Committee holds hearing on Town of Irmo Council Woman Phyllis Coleman
A traffic stop in North Carolina led to the arrests of James Faulkner Sr., 74, and Amber...
Man, woman held on $2 million bonds after being arrested during traffic stop
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism

Latest News

WIS
TROPICS: One disturbance to watch the last week of Atlantic Hurricane season
South Carolina Department of National Resources investigate Orangeburg County hunting incident
South Carolina Department of National Resources investigate Orangeburg County hunting incident
PALMETTO BOWL
Going to the Palmetto Bowl? Here’s how you can prepare
Shandon neighborhood kicks off Turkey Trot and Burn 5k
Shandon neighborhood kicks off Turkey Trot and Burn 5k