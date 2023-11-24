Going to the Palmetto Bowl? Here’s how you can prepare

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The most anticipated matchup in South Carolina is happening soon and university officials have released parking information so football fans can be prepared.

The Gamecocks will be playing their biggest rivals, the Clemson Tigers, at the Williams-Brice Stadium for the Palmetto Bowl on Saturday.

Former president Donald Trump will be at the game.

University officials said traffic congestion in the area should be expected starting at 6 p.m. ahead of the matchup.

According to the university’s website, all parking lots around the stadium will open at 1:30 p.m.

Game day parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for $40 (credit card only) in The State Newspaper lot, located at 1401 Shop Rd.

Officials said Gamecock Park, Woodstock, Armory, and LMC Fair Park lots are all sold out.

Stadium gates will open at their regular times and the Gamecock Walk will begin around 5:30 p.m.

