FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Beautiful shopping outlook through the weekend!

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Nice and cool conditions will remain in command, as we settle into a mainly dry Friday and weekend outlook!

First Alert Headlines

  • An early stray shower is possible for Black Friday, but otherwise we stay mainly dry through a big shopping weekend!
  • Our next chance of showers looks to be into Sunday night, with any rainfall remaining light, ending into Monday morning.

First Alert Summary

Good morning everyone! A few early stray showers are possible for Black Friday, but otherwise we are looking mainly dry through the weekend.

Highs will remain around average today, dropping to below average levels this weekend. There is no need for an umbrella, but there is for the sunglasses. Keep the jackets and sweaters handy too my friends with some cold mornings ahead.

Rain chances will try to settle in for Sunday night, remaining light, ending into a partly cloudy Monday.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Some morning clouds with a stray shower to afternoon sunshine. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

Saturday: A good deal of sun with highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Afternoon clouds increase with highs nearing 60 degrees. Some showers remain possible into Sunday night.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with highs to the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny skies after a cold and clear morning. Highs increase to the mid-50s.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

