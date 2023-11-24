SkyView
Family of SC deputy shot in line of duty gives Thanksgiving update

Corporal Lucas Watts
Corporal Lucas Watts(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Corporal Lucas Watts’ family gave a Thanksgiving update on the Oconee County deputy who was shot in the line of duty a week ago.

Watts was shot in the head by a suspect on Nov. 16 while trying to pull over a vehicle.

“Seven days,” Watts’ family said. “Seven whole days since tragedy struck our family. During these seven days we have been on a rollercoaster ride of so many emotions - upside-down, backwards, corkscrews, breath-taking drops, and periods that felt like things were moving in slow motion. It truly is difficult to describe everything in words.”

In an update on Watts’ CaringBridge page, family members said his swelling and bruising is decreasing and that he looked good on Thursday.

The family said although they had an empty seat that their dinner table this year, they are thankful Watts’ family and his wife’s family could come together as one to celebrate Watts’ son’s first Thanksgiving.

“Not all days can be good days, so we celebrate in all the victories.”

As of Nov. 24, the support fund set up for Watts and his family has raised almost $160,000.

“In addition to your prayers, thank you for the many donations and offers of help you have made,” the family said. “These have taken such a weight off many shoulders and allowed us to focus on Lucas and his recovery. Your love and support make a huge difference. It truly takes a village and we belong to a very special one at that.”

MORE NEWS: ‘I saw a dead man come back to life’: Sheriff says ‘miracle’ saved deputy shot in head

