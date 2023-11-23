Warrior Melodies: Carter Lybrand’s Journey into country music

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hailing from South Carolina, Carter Lybrand’s journey into country music was shaped by his musically gifted grandparents and his time serving in Iraq, where his singing brought joy to his fellow soldiers.

His debut single “I’ll Be Right Here” made waves on the Texas radio charts. His music video also sheds light on a veteran’s battle with addiction, reflecting his own experiences.

Lybrand will be performing Friday at Steel Hands Brewing from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

He came to WIS Sunrise to talk more about his experience and even performed live in the studio.

For more information, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.