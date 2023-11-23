SkyView
Warrior Melodies: Carter Lybrand’s Journey into country music

By Jamal Goss
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hailing from South Carolina, Carter Lybrand’s journey into country music was shaped by his musically gifted grandparents and his time serving in Iraq, where his singing brought joy to his fellow soldiers.

His debut single “I’ll Be Right Here” made waves on the Texas radio charts. His music video also sheds light on a veteran’s battle with addiction, reflecting his own experiences.

Lybrand will be performing Friday at Steel Hands Brewing from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

He came to WIS Sunrise to talk more about his experience and even performed live in the studio.

For more information, click here.

