Volunteers deliver Thanksgiving meals through 2nd Annual Serving Up Thanks Initiative

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Many volunteers started their Thanksgiving in the Bull Street District in light of the 2nd Annual Serving Up Thanks Initiative.

Over 60 volunteers delivered 300 hot Thanksgiving meals to North Columbia residents in need.

“Seeing officers, citizens, and youth working together is a really great thing,” said Erica Staley, the Columbia Compass Program Manager at Serve & Connect.

Serve & Connect worked alongside Cooperative Health and the Columbia Police Department in helping distribute the holiday meals. This event is hosted as part of the North Columbia Youth Empowerment Initiative, a partnership-driven movement focused on promoting youth safety and empowerment.

Staley says the turnout of volunteers at the 2023 event doubled from 2022.

“We have days like this where we come out before we celebrate, (take) the time to make sure that others get that same sense of celebration; we couldn’t ask for more,” Staley said.

Kevin Speaks returned to the Serving Up Thanks initiative after volunteering his time at the first one in 2022. While he enjoys volunteering his time and providing a meal, his favorite part is leaving that person with a smile.

“It’s such a rewarding feeling to see a smile on a person’s face or sometimes even a teardrop; just to know that somebody cares,” Speaks said.

Kevin is just one of many who plans on volunteering his time again in 2024. People can learn more on how to volunteer at the 3rd annual event on Serve & Connect’s website.

