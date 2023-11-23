SkyView
Soda City Living: Madeline and Sierra Try a Thanksgiving Sandwich

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Madeline Stewart and Sierra Artemus
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Firehouse Subs is testing out a Thanksgiving sub complete with turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo that’s served warm.

The sandwich is only available for a limited time in three US cities including Columbia, SC.

