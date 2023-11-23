Soda City Living: Lugoff Dance Studio To Perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More than a dozen dancers from Palmetto Dance Center in Lugoff are set to make their debut in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Director of Palmetto Dance Center, Britton Elliott, along with co-director Lori Robinson, tell Soda City Living about the work that goes into preparing for such a big event.
