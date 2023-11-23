Road closures announced for Sumter Turkey Trot

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - With Turkey Trots happening all across the Midlands on Thanksgiving morning, a few road closures have been announced ahead of the festivities.

Officials announced traffic measures for the Sumter Family YMCA Turkey Trot 5K will begin after 8:15 a.m.

The race/walk will get underway at 9 a.m. on Willow Drive behind the Y and will travel through portions of the Historic District.

Streets affected include Purdy, Haynsworth and Calhoun.

Officials said roads are expected to be clear by 10:45 a.m.

