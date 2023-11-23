New Café in Columbia hopes to lend a helping hand through employment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new café that opened up in Downtown Columbia Tuesday morning hopes to help those who are hungry find food and work. Co-owner Johnny Davis is using the restaurant to help people coming out of a hard situation turn their life around.

“If you are trying to work and get yourself straight, I want to be able to help and inspire you.” Davis said.

Before he would turn his life around, Navy veteran Johnny Davis was living a life on the streets, doing drugs and jumping from shelter to shelter. He ended up in prison twice and was sentenced to life without parole the second time.

“(I) started living in the Salvation Army; got hooked on drugs (and) hid my clothes behind the bank building,” Davis said, adding, “Rip and run; (I did) things that were unethical. (I was) in and out of prison, living a life on the street homeless and everything like that.”

Davis says the moment that made him want to change his life came in 2018 when former President Barack Obama gave him a shortening of his sentence through a clemency. After serving fifteen and a half years, Davis would be out of prison once again.

He realized after receiving the letter that it was a sign to try and improve his life.

“President Obama wrote me a letter saying go out there and do well; I know you can do it.” Davis said, adding, “If the former President believes in me, I need to believe in myself. That’s when I started working; doing things that I know are going to help me and the community.”

Davis started going to church and talking with ministers, before eventually enrolling in Strayer University. He would also go on to become a supervisor with the Dorn VA Hospital in 2019 and earned his degree in criminal justice from Strayer in 2022.

After the COVID surge in 2020 and taking the time to find the right location, the Sunrise Café officially opened on Main Street on Tuesday. Johnny will use his business to employ those like Benjamin Bennett, who are currently finding themselves in a similar situation.

“I got staff members back there working,” Davis said, adding, “They want to do better, but nobody wants to give them a chance. I’m willing to give them (that) chance.”

After serving over eight years in prison, Benjamin eventually found himself working three jobs just to afford to live in a motel. Roughly over the last 75 days, Bennett has been living at Transitions Homeless Center in Downtown Columbia.

The homeless shelter is where Benett met Johnny, who came by Transitions on November 18th, searching for help to prepare the café in time for the grand opening.

“We got to talking and he listen to me,” Bennett said, adding, “He told me if I was serious be here at eight o’clock Monday morning and I was here at seven-thirty.”

Helping Johnny get the café ready for the grand opening set the stage for Benjamin to become the head cook at Sunrise. On top of getting a paycheck, he’s now being mentored and motivated by his new boss to stay on the path to success.

“JD took me under his wing; he’s a good guy,” Bennett said, adding “I think if I follow in his footsteps, I’m going to be alright.”

Anyone that might want to try breakfast food at Sunrise Café or learn about how they can start working at the café can stop by Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

