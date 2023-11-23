FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Thankful for a gorgeous Thanksgiving!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – A good deal of sunshine holds steady for Thanksgiving, with a mainly dry shopping outlook into tomorrow!

First Alert Headlines

Cooler for Thanksgiving, with a good deal of sunshine mixing with clouds!

An early stray shower is possible for Black Friday, but otherwise we stay mainly dry through the shopping weekend.

Our next chance of showers looks to be into Sunday night, with any rainfall remaining light, ending into Monday.

First Alert Summary

Good morning everyone! Thanksgiving Day looks nice with a good deal of sunshine, but it’ll be a bit cooler, with high temperatures mostly in the lower 60s. Clouds will then roll in late into the day, settling overnight with lows in the low to mid-40s.

A few early stray showers are possible for Black Friday, but otherwise we are looking mainly dry through the weekend. You can trade in the umbrella for the sunglasses, but keep the jackets and sweaters handy my friends!

Rain chances will likely stay away for the start of next week’s work & school week.

First Alert Forecast

Thanksgiving Day: A good deal of sunshine with limited clouds mixing in later today. Highs in the low 60s.

Friday: Some morning clouds with a stray shower to afternoon sunshine. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Later clouds increase with highs in the upper 50s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with highs to the mid-60s.

