Lexington Elections Committee holds hearing on Town of Irmo Council Woman Phyllis Coleman

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Residents in the Town of Irmo gathered at the Lexington County Administration Building Wednesday morning for Phyllis Coleman’s residency in the Town of Irmo.

”Questions arose about this other candidate because of her legal residence in the city of Columbia and not being registered to vote here so to speak,” said Hardy King, former Town of Irmo Mayor.

Coleman was elected to Irmo’s town council November 7th as the first African American Woman to hold the seat.The basis of King’s argument during the hearing was Coleman’s previous tax records. He submitted those documents in the hearing as evidence to show Coleman was a resident of Columbia.

Coleman argued that she used to live in Columbia before moving to Irmo five years ago to help her ailing mother. That Irmo address was used in her campaign filing with the South Carolina State Election Commission.Coleman says she was still paying taxes on her home in Columbia.

It wasn’t until August 17th of this year, Coleman says she went to the SCDMV to change the address on her driver’s license to the Irmo address.11 days later, she filed her intention of candidacy using the Irmo address.The elections commission sided with Coleman in a unanimous decision.

”Hopefully Mr. King has gotten the answers he needs but more importantly, for those who are considering running for office to not be deterred by what turned out to be a lot of vitriol in this particular race. We need good people to run and serve their communities and we need to beat back forces like Mr.King was trying to bring that just really ruin not only our small towns but eventually ruin our nation,” said Phyllis Coleman.

After the hearing, Coleman told WIS that she was very happy with the result and is set to be sworn in as a council member on December 5th.King tells WIS that he plans to take his documentation to SLED for further investigation.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.