How effective are metal detectors in high schools? New data shows a drop in weapons found on R2 school campuses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District Two (R2) leaders are giving us an in-depth look at just how effective their new safety screening stations are.

It’s been four months since the safety screening stations were put to use and while it hasn’t been a full six months, R2 leaders say data shows the screening stations are working to deter students from bringing weapons on their schools’ campuses.

“You can’t always prevent bad from happening, but you can mitigate the risk,” Greg Turchetta, the communications director for R2.

Back in July, R2 board members voted unanimously to update their policy on security measures. That included adding these safety screening stations, which include metal detectors, at all of their high schools.

On August 8th, R2 students returned to the classrooms and district leaders put the three-million-dollar investment to use.

“It’s certainly a deterrent,” said Turchetta.

For the first time on Tuesday, R2 leaders pulled numbers showing a significant drop in the number of weapons found on their schools’ campuses. Last school year the number of weapons found, not including knives, was 62.

This year to date that number dropped to 13.

When it comes to handguns, last school year there was a total of five handguns found. So far, there’s been one, and when it comes to knives brought on the campus, another significant drop from 32 last school year to just four so far this year.

Turchetta says, “The idea of putting them in there is that we hope we don’t catch one, and we’ve said that from day one. We hope we don’t catch a bunch of guns and a bunch of knives. We hope it deters students from bringing them to schools and I think that we’re seeing that.”

While the numbers are down, school leaders say these screening stations are not 100 percent effective.

Something we saw after a student stabbed another student with a knife at Columbia High School. That’s a school in Richland School District One which also has metal detectors installed in all their high schools and their middle schools.

“There is no full proof 100 percent guarantee but we take those safety precautions and looking at what has happened very seriously and where we need to make tweaks and those types of things we will do that,” said Dr. Craig Witherspoon, superintendent for Richland School District One (R1).

“They can’t be. They’re not 100 percent foolproof at the airport or in getting into government facilities, but they do add a layer of protection. If We expect metal detectors to keep harmful items out of school, then we’re going to be let down,” said Patrick Kelly, the Director of Governmental Affairs with the Palmetto State Teacher’s Association

Patrick Kelly is the Director of Governmental Affairs with the Palmetto State Teachers Association. He’s also a teacher in Richland School District Two. He says school leaders throughout the state should also look at other measures to enhance safety other than just metal detectors.

“We know from research that effective relationships and meaningful relationships with caring adults is one of the number one deterrents from a student engaging in violent activities in school in the first place so I would probably prioritize my resources first and foremost to addressing my staffing needs before I go down the path of metal detectors,” said Kelly.

WIS also reached out to R1 leaders asking for their data on weapons found at schools from this school year to last school year.

We were told to submit a Freedom of Information Act Request, which we have done.

Richland School District Two also opted to add more school resource officers in all their schools this year. R2 School leaders say there have been talks to implement the screening stations in middle schools, but board members would have to ultimately decide on that.

