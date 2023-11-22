SkyView
Garden Circle Apartment reopens to residents after numerous code violations caused shutdown

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero and Sam Shapiro
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Residents who live at the Garden Circle Apartment Complex will spend Thanksgiving in their homes after spending nearly two weeks in a local hotel room.

In early November, 47 tenants were removed from their apartment homes and into hotels after the building was shut down by the Sumter Fire Department due to fire safety violations.

According to the property manager, the apartment complex has been inspected and is now up to code. Residents told WIS News 10 they were moving back into the apartment complex on Wednesday,

The complex was shut down after not having working fire suppression equipment and a broken elevator.

In addition to the broken fire safety systems and elevator, residents told WIS News 10 they’ve been dealing with mold and and a leaking roof.

On Monday, tenants were told the apartment management was no longer paying for their hotel rooms after staying there for two weeks.

However, residents told WIS News 10 that Sumter United Ministries paid for the rooms when the property manger said they could no longer afford it.

A property manager on site Wednesday declined to do an interview but told WIS News 10 that they would provide a written statement in response to questions.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

