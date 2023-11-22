Fort Jackson gears up for another Thanksgiving of feeding soldiers

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WIS) - Beginning Wednesday, more than ten thousand trainees and soldiers will be able to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal at Fort Jackson.

“Thanksgiving in the United States Army, along with our sister services, is the largest and biggest meal of the year,” said Raymond Arnold, an Assistant Project Manager with Palmetto Food Services.

Dining facility staff has started preparing a variety of foods, including 3,000 pounds of turkey, 2,400 pounds of ham, 1,200 pounds of salmon, 1,000 pounds of shrimp, 2,000, pounds of Cornish hens, 1,500 of steamship round, and 6,000 pounds of fresh produce, fruits, and veggies, to go along with 5,000 pies. The dining facilities also get decked out in festive decorations to promote the celebration.

“(We) just try to make everything as though you were at home (and) try to make everyone feel so comfortable,” Dining Room Associate Johnsey Rice said, adding, “Give them a little love and show them support.”

Raymond Arnold recalls the Thanksgiving he spent at Fort Jackson when he was on active duty in 1978. He explains the story behind the tradition of the holiday and how the tradition of enjoying Thanksgiving with his Army family started for him at Fort Jackson.

“There is a rich tradition and legacy regrading a thanksgiving meal,” said, adding, “This has been tradition in the United States Army since 1775.”

Dining Facility Manager Mary Glover has fed millions of soldiers on Thanksgiving. With this November being her 39th year serving Thanksgiving at Fort Jackson, she says it’s been gratifying to provide some comfort for these soldiers.

“That moment of just seeing them walk through the line and getting a tray, and their faces lit up,” Glover said, adding, “Some of these soldiers (don’t) have a place to go; we were there to greet them, and that (also) put a smile on their face.”

All ten dining facilities at Fort Jackson are competing against one another for the title of best decorated and tasting dining facilities. The winner is expected to be crowned later in the week.

