Forest Acres fugitive found and captured in North Carolina

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - The Forest Acres Police Department (FAPD) announced a fugitive who ran away from officers in Forest Acres was arrested in North Carolina.

FAPD Chief Don Robinson said Aaron Christopher Murphy was arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina thanks to a public tip. Robinson added Murphy was still wearing his broken handcuffs on his wrist when he was captured.

“We knew we would get him. It was only a matter of time,” says FAPD Chief Don Robinson. “I don’t imagine he was too comfortable wearing those for eight days but now with his escape, he’s just ensured he will likely be locked up for a lot longer.”

Robinson says FAPD will oppose bond for Murphy once he is extradited back to Forest Acres.

Investigators said Murphy was initially in custody last week in connection to a commercial burglary, while he was being escorted into FAPD for questions, he managed to escape by breaking away from officers, running, and jumping into Eight Mile Creek behind the library.

Police launched a search following Murphy’s escape and police received help from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the FAPD K9 tracking unit.

Detectives are still trying to determine how Murphy traveled to Charlotte, “We want to thank the public that called in numerous tips to us and Crimestoppers throughout this search,” adds Robinson. “A strong partnership between communities and our police ensure our streets remain as safe as possible.”

Murphy has been charged with unlawful escape, resisting arrest, providing false information to law enforcement, second-degree burglary and larceny, and other additional charges are still possible depending on the conclusion of the investigation.

