SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Forest Acres fugitive found and captured in North Carolina

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - The Forest Acres Police Department (FAPD) announced a fugitive who ran away from officers in Forest Acres was arrested in North Carolina.

FAPD Chief Don Robinson said Aaron Christopher Murphy was arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina thanks to a public tip. Robinson added Murphy was still wearing his broken handcuffs on his wrist when he was captured.

“We knew we would get him. It was only a matter of time,” says FAPD Chief Don Robinson. “I don’t imagine he was too comfortable wearing those for eight days but now with his escape, he’s just ensured he will likely be locked up for a lot longer.”

Robinson says FAPD will oppose bond for Murphy once he is extradited back to Forest Acres.

Investigators said Murphy was initially in custody last week in connection to a commercial burglary, while he was being escorted into FAPD for questions, he managed to escape by breaking away from officers, running, and jumping into Eight Mile Creek behind the library.

Police launched a search following Murphy’s escape and police received help from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the FAPD K9 tracking unit.

Detectives are still trying to determine how Murphy traveled to Charlotte, “We want to thank the public that called in numerous tips to us and Crimestoppers throughout this search,” adds Robinson. “A strong partnership between communities and our police ensure our streets remain as safe as possible.”

Murphy has been charged with unlawful escape, resisting arrest, providing false information to law enforcement, second-degree burglary and larceny, and other additional charges are still possible depending on the conclusion of the investigation.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In new indictments announced Tuesday, South Carolina corrections officers are alleged to have...
SC attorney general announces indictments connected to illegal cellphones in prisons
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced a man was charged after an...
Lexington County man facing charges for purchasing a car under false pretenses
Richland County School District One officials reported a Columbia High School student was...
EXCLUSIVE: Father of Columbia High School stabbing victim speaks out
Generic police lights
Lexington County Coroner identifies motorcyclist dead in fatal car crash
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain and thunder possible tonight

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry & cool for Thanksgiving, then a few showers Friday
Columbia City Council approves grocery store incentive program
Columbia City Council approves grocery store incentive program
The Garden Circle Apartment Complex on East Liberty Street has been shut down, forcing tenants...
Garden Circle Apartment reopens to residents after numerous code violations caused shutdown
Garden Circle Apartment reopens following shut down due to fire safety violations