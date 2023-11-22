SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: After morning rain we dry out towards Thanksgiving!

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Dry and cool conditions are working to fight back and win big into Thanksgiving!

First Alert Headlines

  • We dry out into Wednesday afternoon after early morning rain lingers.
  • Cooler for Thanksgiving, with a good deal of sunshine mixing with clouds!
  • An early stray shower is possible for Black Friday, but otherwise we stay mainly dry through the shopping weekend.

First Alert Summary

Good morning! Early rain lingers into today, but we will be drying out nicely for the afternoon, with highs in the mid-60s. Thanksgiving Day looks nice with a mix of sunshine and clouds, but it’ll be a bit cooler, with high temperatures mostly in the lower 60s.

A few early stray showers are possible for Black Friday, but otherwise we are looking mainly dry towards the weekend.

You can trade in the umbrella for the sunglasses, but keep the jackets and sweaters handy my friends!

First Alert Forecast

Today: Early rain lingers, then skies will clear to a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the mid-60s.

Thanksgiving Day: A good deal of sunshine with limited clouds mixing in. Cooler, with highs in the lower 60s.

Friday: Some morning clouds with a stray shower to afternoon sunshine. Highs in the lower 60s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

