FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: I-26 eastbound reopens following crash

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - I-26 eastbound has reopened after being shut down due to a crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported the interstate was shut down near mile marker 85.

Though lanes have reopened traffic appears to move slowly on traffic cameras.

Drivers were redirected to a detour during the shutdown.

Troopers advise drivers to use caution and stay alert.

