Columbia City Council approves grocery store incentive program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands City Council approved a program that addresses food insecurities and encourages grocery stores in undeserved areas.

The Columbia City Council approved the Office of Business Opportunities Stimulas Program - Grocery Store Incentive.

Officials said the new program was created to intice new and existing grocery stores to locate within defined corridors in the city. Grocery stores are eligible for a 100% (new) and 75% (existing) rebate of their business license fees each year, for a total of five years.

The designated business areas are located on or within 200 miles of these specific corridors and/or districts: Main Street, North Main Street, Two Notch Road, Farrow Road, Elmwood Avenue, Fairfield Road, W. Beltline Boulevard, Colonial Drive, River Drive, Sunset Drive, Monticello Road, Covenant Road, Atlas Road, Bluff Road, Bull Street District (bounded by Harden, Colonial, Bull, and Calhoun Streets). It’s important to the city that our residents have access to healthy food options within the community.

