SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Work continues on U.S. 1 at I-20 in Lexington County

Work continues on U.S. 1 at I-20 in Lexington County
Work continues on U.S. 1 at I-20 in Lexington County(live 5)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) reported work continues to be done in the area of Interstate 20 eastbound at U.S. 1 (Exit 58).

Officials said the work in the area is ongoing and could impact drivers throughout the day with traffic delays to be expected.

Commuters are asked to plan ahead and use alternative routes if possible.

Message boards and signage along the detour routes will display detour directions.

For more information, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Trump to attend the Palmetto Bowl, NBC confirms
Donald Trump to attend the Palmetto Bowl, NBC confirms
Richland County School District One officials reported a Columbia High School student was...
EXCLUSIVE: Father of Columbia High School stabbing victim speaks out
Generic police lights
Lexington County Coroner identifies motorcyclist dead in fatal car crash
Generic earthquake photo
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
MegaMillions 04-11-23
Mega Millions ticket sold in Columbia

Latest News

Leesburg Road closed due to damaged natural gas line
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Area of Leesburg Road closed due to damaged natural gas line
On Monday, workers will start at the intersection of Main and Nacne Streets, right where Bar...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Paving of Main Street in Newberry County to begin
Columbia Parks and Recreation to honor former Gamecock A’ja Wilson
Columbia Parks and Recreation to honor former Gamecock A’ja Wilson
WIS 5-5:30a weekly recurring - Syncback
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Paving of Main Street in Newberry County to begin