Two children struck and killed while walking to school

Photo from aerial footage shows the scene where two children were struck by a car while walking to school in Maryland.(WJLA via CNN Newsource)
Photo from aerial footage shows the scene where two children were struck by a car while walking to school in Maryland.(WJLA via CNN Newsource)
By WJLA via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WJLA) - Two children walking to school died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning.

Officials say the children were hit at an intersection near an elementary school in Riverdale, Maryland.

The children were taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Authorities say the suspected driver is affiliated with the school.

No other details have been released.

Both Riverdale Park Police and Prince George’s County Police are investigating.

