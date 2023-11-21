SkyView
Soda City Living: Makeover Monday - Countertop Installation and the Customer Experience

Micalline Surfaces puts great emphasis on offering excellent customer service for its clients.
By Madeline Stewart
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sponsored by Micalline Surfaces

Micalline Surfaces puts great emphasis on offering excellent customer service for its clients.

Owner Elvis Eswara tells us about the customer experience Micalline clients can expect from the showroom to installation. Watch as Soda City Living visits a client’s home to hear about her experience and see a countertop installation.

