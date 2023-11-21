SkyView
Soda City Live: Want to impress your guests again? Use these Thanksgiving leftover recipes

By Billie Jean Shaw
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - SC Son’s Catering, LLC stopped by Soda City Live ahead of  Thanksgiving to show us some uncommon ways to using traditional Turkey Day leftovers that are sure to impress your guests all over again.

Maxwell Sulejman, the Owner and  Executive Chef off SC Son’s Catering says the best advice he has when it comes to leftover recipes, make them simple yet tasty. The first dish he suggests are arancini balls  which could be made by combining rice, stuffing (dressing) and cheese into a ball, covered and egg wash and panko bread crumbs and deep fried at 350 degrees.

The next recipe Sulejman suggests is a Thanksgiving Turkey Pho. Sulejman makes this by picking the turkey  carcass clean, set meat aside and then  bring  cold water  to a boil. Drop in a  whole onion cut in half, a carrot, stalk of celery sprinkled with  salt and pepper to taste. Next, add pepper with as much garlic and fresh ginger that you like,  star anise and cinnamon sticks

Next, bring in your fish sauce/hoison sauce and a generous few dashes of soy sauce, add rice noodles  (substitute with angel hair). Place  noodles in a bowl, paired with  a portion of turkey, green onions, basil, mint, a lime wedge and  hardboiled egg.

To book SC Son’s Catering, visit their website, www.scsonscatering.com. You can also follow them on Facebook by clicking here.

