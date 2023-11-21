Soda City Live: Want to impress your guests again? Use these Thanksgiving leftover recipes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - SC Son’s Catering, LLC stopped by Soda City Live ahead of Thanksgiving to show us some uncommon ways to using traditional Turkey Day leftovers that are sure to impress your guests all over again.

Maxwell Sulejman, the Owner and Executive Chef off SC Son’s Catering says the best advice he has when it comes to leftover recipes, make them simple yet tasty. The first dish he suggests are arancini balls which could be made by combining rice, stuffing (dressing) and cheese into a ball, covered and egg wash and panko bread crumbs and deep fried at 350 degrees.

The next recipe Sulejman suggests is a Thanksgiving Turkey Pho. Sulejman makes this by picking the turkey carcass clean, set meat aside and then bring cold water to a boil. Drop in a whole onion cut in half, a carrot, stalk of celery sprinkled with salt and pepper to taste. Next, add pepper with as much garlic and fresh ginger that you like, star anise and cinnamon sticks

Next, bring in your fish sauce/hoison sauce and a generous few dashes of soy sauce, add rice noodles (substitute with angel hair). Place noodles in a bowl, paired with a portion of turkey, green onions, basil, mint, a lime wedge and hardboiled egg.

