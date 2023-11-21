Soda City Live: Columbia cheer team will compete in national competition in Florida, here’s how you can support them

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local pop warner cheer team is headed to Florida to compete in national coemption next month. The Tre 3 Hurricanes founder, cheer coach and a few members of the squad stopped by Soda City Live ahead of their competition at Disney World in Orlando, Florida to show off their moves!

The coaches also talked about the support and life- lesson the girls receive through cheering. To support the squad with their trip to Florida, you can send a donation via Cash App to $tre3hurricanescheer and follow them on Facebook by clicking here.

