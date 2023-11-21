SLED charges Richland County man with 7 counts of financial identity fraud

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has charged a man following an investigation that determined he used false information to obtain a driver’s license for financial gain.

Agents said on Nov. 8, 2022, Nathaniel Young, 62, went to a South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles branch in Irmo and used the personal information of someone else to obtain a South Carolina driver’s license.

Authorities added the license would help Young in accessing the finances of the victim.

Young has been charged with 7 counts of financial identity fraud and he was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

