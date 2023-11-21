SkyView
Lexington County man facing charges for purchasing a car under false pretenses

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced a man was charged after an...
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced a man was charged after an investigation determined he traded in a car he did not own.(Action News 5)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced a man was charged after an investigation determined he traded in a car he did not own.

According to arrest warrants, On May 12, 2023, Anthony Isaiah Rice, 33 allegedly bought a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 from Unicar Enterprises LLC. with a duplicate South Carolina title showing a satisfied lien on a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro that he traded for the Silverado.

Rice told Unicar officials that he obtained the Camaro lien from Titlemax on May 4, 2023, however, agents said Titlemax reported to have never released the lien, and a payment was never made on the lien before Rice traded it in.

Rice was charged with breach of trust, obtaining property under false tokens, value $10,000 or more, and fraud/willful sale of real or personal property on which lien exists, Value of $50 or More.

He was booked at the Lexington County Detention Center and the case will be prosecuted by the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

