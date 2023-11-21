Law Group announces gas gift card and turkey giveaway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A group of organizations is stepping up this holiday season to support local families.

They are partnering together to give $50 gas gift cards and turkey dinners to families in need. The goal is to inspire others to help their neighbor and create a sense of community during challenging times.

Attorney Carl Solomon from The Solomon Law Group came to WIS News 10 to talk more about the giveaway.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.