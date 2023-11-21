SkyView
Law Group announces gas gift card and turkey giveaway

Watch WIS News 10 Sunrise on Sundays from 7 to 8 a.m.
By Olivia Countess
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A group of organizations is stepping up this holiday season to support local families.

They are partnering together to give $50 gas gift cards and turkey dinners to families in need. The goal is to inspire others to help their neighbor and create a sense of community during challenging times.

Attorney Carl Solomon from The Solomon Law Group came to WIS News 10 to talk more about the giveaway.

