FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: On and off rain with late storm chances!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Rain potential hangs around throughout the day with a push of possible storms into tonight!

First Alert Headlines

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday for rounds of heavy rain, especially later into the day and tonight with thunderstorm potential.

We dry out into Wednesday afternoon.

Cooler for Thanksgiving, with a good deal of sunshine mixing with clouds.

Limited showers are possible for Black Friday, but little impacts are expected.

First Alert Summary

Good morning! Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day as on and off rain will create wet roadways, which could cause slow downs for holiday travel.

A 2nd round of scattered moderate to heavy rain is possible during the late morning into the afternoon, before another round of showers and a couple storms arrives Tuesday evening and tonight, as our projected cold front moves through the Midlands. We could even have some gusty winds up to 30-35 mph tonight as the front slides across the Midlands.

Most rainfall amounts will be between a half inch to an inch of rain throughout the Midlands, with slightly higher amounts possible in spotty areas, if some thunderstorms can hold together with the last push of the front.

Some early rain should linger into Wednesday morning, but overall things will be drying out for the afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Thanksgiving Day looks nice with a mix of sunshine and clouds, but it’ll be a bit cooler, with high temperatures mostly in the lower 60s.

A few isolated showers are possible for Black Friday, but otherwise we are looking mainly dry towards the weekend!

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Some rounds of heavy rain, especially towards this evening. Highs in the upper 60s. Possible storms tonight!

Wednesday: Very early rain, then skies will clear to a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Thanksgiving Day: A nice blend of sunshine and clouds. Cooler, with highs in the lower 60s.

Friday: A few isolated showers possible with highs in the lower 60s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s.

