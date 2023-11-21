SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Deputies: Man charged with attempted murder, endangering child following Gaston shooting

Deputies have announced a man was arrested and charged following a shooting in Gatson.
Deputies have announced a man was arrested and charged following a shooting in Gaston.(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have announced a man was arrested and charged following a shooting in Gaston.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department reported Stefan Charles Golson, 31, was arrested and charged after being accused of trying to kill a man following a Nov. 16 shooting.

Sheriff Jay Koon said “Based on a review of the evidence and statements gathered during their investigation, deputies have determined Golson went to a home in Gaston to make a former girlfriend leave with him,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “A man at the house tried to make Golson leave before Golson threatened to kill the man and, eventually, firing multiple rounds at the man.”

According to detectives, Golson left the house after the shooting and went to another home in Gaston.

“One of two counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk stems from Golson’s action at the second location,” Koon said. “Because he refused to obey deputies’ commands and come out, his choices put a child’s life, physical, and mental health at risk.”

Koon said the same child was at the home where the shooting happened, resulting in the second count of unlawfully placing a child at risk.

“Golson eventually surrendered peacefully to deputies at the second location on Fallaw Road,” Koon said. “He was transported to the Lexington County Detention Center.”

Golson is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and two counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic earthquake photo
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
Donald Trump to attend the Palmetto Bowl, NBC confirms
Donald Trump to attend the Palmetto Bowl, NBC confirms
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96
Sumter twins walk across country to raise awareness for foster care
‘We tested positive for crack, got placed into the foster care system at birth’: Midlands twins go viral walking cross-country to raise awareness for children in foster care

Latest News

Thanksgiving turkey giveaways
Law Group announces gas gift card and turkey giveaway
In just a handful of weeks, state lawmakers will be back in Columbia to tackle issues facing...
Pay raises, contract reform, school safety among teachers’ 2024 legislative priorities
The Garden Circle Apartment tenants who were removed from their homes nearly two weeks ago were...
Garden Circle Apartment residents moved out of motels
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Father speaks out after son is stabbed at school