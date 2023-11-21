Deputies: Man charged with attempted murder, endangering child following Gaston shooting

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have announced a man was arrested and charged following a shooting in Gaston.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department reported Stefan Charles Golson, 31, was arrested and charged after being accused of trying to kill a man following a Nov. 16 shooting.

Sheriff Jay Koon said “Based on a review of the evidence and statements gathered during their investigation, deputies have determined Golson went to a home in Gaston to make a former girlfriend leave with him,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “A man at the house tried to make Golson leave before Golson threatened to kill the man and, eventually, firing multiple rounds at the man.”

According to detectives, Golson left the house after the shooting and went to another home in Gaston.

“One of two counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk stems from Golson’s action at the second location,” Koon said. “Because he refused to obey deputies’ commands and come out, his choices put a child’s life, physical, and mental health at risk.”

Koon said the same child was at the home where the shooting happened, resulting in the second count of unlawfully placing a child at risk.

“Golson eventually surrendered peacefully to deputies at the second location on Fallaw Road,” Koon said. “He was transported to the Lexington County Detention Center.”

Golson is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and two counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk.

