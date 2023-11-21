SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Columbia Chief Aubrey Jenkins talks Thanksgiving cooking safety

Watch WIS News 10 Sunrise on Sundays from 7 to 8 a.m.
By Jordyn Markhoff and Zack Riordan
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We are two days away from Thanksgiving and we all know that no Thanksgiving feast is complete without a turkey!

But for your home to stay intact in the process, there are some safety measures you should take while cooking your turkey.

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins joined WIS News 10 Midday to talk about some fire safety tips you can use while cooking.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Trump to attend the Palmetto Bowl, NBC confirms
Donald Trump to attend the Palmetto Bowl, NBC confirms
Richland County School District One officials reported a Columbia High School student was...
EXCLUSIVE: Father of Columbia High School stabbing victim speaks out
Generic police lights
Lexington County Coroner identifies motorcyclist dead in fatal car crash
MegaMillions 04-11-23
Mega Millions ticket sold in Columbia
Generic earthquake photo
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

Latest News

SC attorney general announces indictments related to illegal cellphones in prisons
Prior to the news conference, bond hearings for inmates allegedly using phones to commit...
WATCH: SC attorney general announces indictments related to illegal cellphones in prisons
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: On and off rain with late storm chances!
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced a man was charged after an...
Lexington County man facing charges for purchasing a car under false pretenses