Attorney General Alan Wilson to hold news conference on new State Grand Jury indictments on prison criminality

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Tuesday, Attorney General Alan Wilson will hold a news conference where he will announce new State Grand Jury Indictments.

Officials said the indictments are on crimes involving prison inmates using contraband, such as cell phones.

Prior to the news conference, bond hearings for inmates allegedly using phones to commit several violent acts were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Richland County Courthouse.

The inmates appeared before Judge Jocelyn Newman during the hearing.

The conference will take place at 2:30 p.m. on the first floor of the Dennis Building on the State Grand Jury auditorium.

South Carolina Department of Corrections director Bryan Stirling, State Grand Jury chief attorney Creighton Waters and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Major Tommy Robertson will be at the news conference.

