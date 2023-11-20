WIS EXCLUSIVE: Father of Columbia High School stabbing victim speaks out

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The father of a Columbia High School student who was stabbed Friday spoke to WIS News 10 about why he felt the school did not respond quickly enough after his son was hurt during a fight.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD), deputies responded to the stabbing on Friday at around 2 p.m.

Deputies say 17-year-old Omari Fortenberry stabbed another student around 2 p.m. Friday. The campus was on lockdown for nearly three hours before students were allowed to leave shortly before 5 p.m.

RCSD tells us a 4-inch knife was used in the stabbing.

The father of the student who was hurt said his son had to have surgery for his injuries.

“He said, ‘please help, please help,’ and there was a blood going everywhere,” Mohsin, the student’s father said.

“I don’t know why they take their time when there is blood,” he said. “They told him to take his shirt off, and take this. That’s what my son told me, and I don’t know exactly, but I’m sure that my son needed help that time.”

Fortenberry was arrested and taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center Friday afternoon. He was given a $50,000 surety bond on Monday and was ordered to not make contact with the victim. The judge also said Fortenberry would be required to wear an ankle monitor.

Fortenberry is being charged as an adult with attempted murder.

