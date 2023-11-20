SkyView
USC to host annual Tiger Burn ahead of Palmetto Bowl

Two USC professors leave the university(Nick Neville)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A long-standing tradition in the University of South Carolina will return Monday ahead of the Palmetto Bowl.

The annual Tiger Burn is held ahead of a game against the university’s rivalry with the Clemson Tigers.

Every year, students from the USC student chapter of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers make updates to the tiger to be presented and burnt during the event. A tradition upheld for more than 12 years.

The pep rally will be held at 6 p.m. at the Bluff Rd intramural fields behind the Williams-Brice stadium.

According to the university, the event features a tongue-in-cheek eulogy for the 32.5-foot tiger and appearances from the USC football team, staff, and fans.

You can watch a live stream of the event on our website and YouTube.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

