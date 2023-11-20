SkyView
Sumter police arrest man in connection with 2 armed robberies

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department arrested a man in connection with two armed robberies.

Police said Jokerion Kelshad Felder, 27 is accused of robbing a Manning Avenue business on Nov. 2 and a Pocalla Road business on Nov. 9.

According to SPD, both armed robberies involved a man wearing a ski mask and dark-colored clothing who ordered the respective clerks to hand over cash from the register. He then ran off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said the robber in each incident appeared to be holding a handgun in their pocket.

Information gathered following both incidents earlier this month helped officers identify Felder as the suspect, police stated.

Felder turned himself into authorities without incident on Friday.

Felder was charged with two counts of armed robbery and is being held without bond at the county detention center. I

Police are continuing to investigate the case.

