Soda City Live: Need a Turkey for thanksgiving? Here’s where you can get one for free Tuesday

By Billie Jean Shaw
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Stanley Law Group, in conjunction with Toliver’s Mane Event Barbershop, announced it will donate 300 frozen turkeys to families in Richland County in time for Thanksgiving.

This donation is a part of The Stanley Law Group’s ongoing mission to help build stronger communities.

As a part of this effort, The Stanley Law Group is organizing a drive-thru Turkey Giveaway at Toliver’s Mane Event Barbershop located at 6102 N. Main St., Columbia, at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, Nov. 21. One turkey will be provided per vehicle, and all attendees are encouraged to stay in their vehicles.

According to a recent report by the City of Columbia Food Policy Committee, over 65,000 Richland County residents are food insecure, which the committee defines as “lacking access, ability, availability or income to acquire healthy, safe, culturally appropriate food.”

In recent years, six grocery stores, such as the Piggly Wiggly on West Beltline which closed in 2016, have closed in lower-income Columbia areas, leading to increased food insecurity.

In 2018, three (3) locations of Harvey’s grocery store around Columbia closed, including the North Main Street, Decker Boulevard and Broad River Road locations. Both the Save-A-Lot on Harden Street and the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Broad River Road closed in 2019.

These grocery store closings have left nearby communities to rely on local convenience and dollar stores, which often only provide highly processed, unhealthy food options.

“We started our turkey giveaway in 2021 after seeing the shortage within our communities caused by COVID-19. However, after doing more research we quickly realized that food insecurity plagued our community long before COVID-19. The thought of families right here in Richland County not having access to proper food is heartbreaking. Our annual turkey drive is a way for us to give back to a community that has supported us for so many years,” said Mark B. Stanley, Co-Owner of The Stanley Law Group.

Soda City Live: How to Preserve your Historic Home