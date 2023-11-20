Soda City Live: It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Beloved Christmas Classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” will be making its way from the black and white screen to bold color on the Chapin Theater stage.

Set in the 1940s at a New York City radio station, a group of actors are scheduled to put on the show on live radio but due to a snowstorm only some of the characters show up but in the true definition of show biz, the show must go on.

The show will run from Dec. 1 until Dec. 17.

Tickets are on sale for $18.

