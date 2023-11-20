Soda City Live: How to Preserve your Historic Home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local historic home restoration company is celebrating 35 years in the Midlands and they are offering advice to anyone who appreciates and a wants to preserve the history of older homes all while not depriving themselves of updated amenities.

Click here for more on Architrave.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.