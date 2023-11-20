Soda City Live: 2nd Annual Fireflies Holiday Lights

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The lights at Segra Park Returns for a bigger and brighter display!

check out the lights in the ballpark from now through December.

Activities, lights, a winter wonderland and more.

Click here for more information.

