Salvation Army of the Midlands’ Annual Christmas Campaign to Kickoff Monday

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Salvation Army’s annual Christmas campaign will kick off Monday.

The event will be on the north grounds and front stairs of the South Carolina State House with a start time of 11:45 a.m.

Mayor of Columbia, Daniel Rickenmann will make remarks during the event. The event will also feature a live performance by the Columbia International University concert choir.

Officials said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott will be awarded The Salvation Army Bell-Ringer Commendation Award during the event.

You can watch a live stream of the event on our website and YouTube.

