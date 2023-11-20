Mega Millions ticket sold in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Residents in the Capital City are being asked to check their tickets, as they could be $1 million richer.

According to officials, Murphy Express located at 210 Ricky Lane was the store that sold the winning ticket.

The ticket sold in Columbia matched all five white ball numbers drawn.

The winning numbers were 6 - 12 - 31 - 33 - 69 Megaball: 17.

Officials said players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For more information, click here.

The odds of winning $1 MILLION are 1 in 12,607,306. The Mega Millions® jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing is an estimated $289 million.

