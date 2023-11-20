SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Lexington County Coroner identifies motorcyclist dead in fatal car crash

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(WBRC FOX6 News)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified a motorcyclist who died in a car crash Saturday.

The crash happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the 6900 block of Edmund Highway.

Fisher said 65-year-old Owen Dwain Harness, of West Columbia, was traveling westbound when he went left of center and was struck by a car traveling eastbound.

Harness was taken to an area hospital where he died due to his injuries.

Fisher said Harness was not wearing a helmet.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic earthquake photo
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96
Donald Trump to attend the Palmetto Bowl, NBC confirms
Donald Trump to attend the Palmetto Bowl, NBC confirms
Sumter twins walk across country to raise awareness for foster care
‘We tested positive for crack, got placed into the foster care system at birth’: Midlands twins go viral walking cross-country to raise awareness for children in foster care

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain & Thunder for Tuesday
USC hosts annual Tiger Burn ahead of Palmetto Bowl
Two USC professors leave the university
USC to host annual Tiger Burn ahead of Palmetto Bowl
Police said Jokerion Kelshad Felder, 27 is accused of robbing a Manning Avenue business on Nov....
Sumter police arrest man in connection with 2 armed robberies