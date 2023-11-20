Lexington County Coroner identifies motorcyclist dead in fatal car crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified a motorcyclist who died in a car crash Saturday.

The crash happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the 6900 block of Edmund Highway.

Fisher said 65-year-old Owen Dwain Harness, of West Columbia, was traveling westbound when he went left of center and was struck by a car traveling eastbound.

Harness was taken to an area hospital where he died due to his injuries.

Fisher said Harness was not wearing a helmet.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.