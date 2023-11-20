SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Fort Jackson Leads the Charge to Increase Resiliency

By Justin Walsh
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The team over at Fort Jackson is leading the charge in resiliency through a recent initiative.

The “Fort Jackson Resiliency Stand-To” took place on November 16th and 17th.

It works to arm people with the tools they need to overcome adversity, like providing available services, tips, tools, resources, and more.

Both on the installation and in the community.

Brigadier General Jason Kelly joined WIS Primetime in the studio to more about the event.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic earthquake photo
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96
Sumter twins walk across country to raise awareness for foster care
‘We tested positive for crack, got placed into the foster care system at birth’: Midlands twins go viral walking cross-country to raise awareness for children in foster care
Marcus Antonio Shannon was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Sumter police arrest man in fatal stabbing

Latest News

Fort Jackson Leads the Charge to Increase Resiliency
Fort Jackson Leads the Charge to Increase Resiliency
MegaMillions 04-11-23
Mega Millions ticket sold in Columbia
Salvation Army of the Midlands’ Annual Christmas Campaign Kicks off - clipped version
Salvation Army of the Midlands’ Annual Christmas Campaign Kicks off - clipped version
Salvation Army of the Midlands’ Annual Christmas Campaign to Kickoff Monday
Salvation Army of the Midlands’ Annual Christmas Campaign to Kickoff