Fort Jackson Leads the Charge to Increase Resiliency

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The team over at Fort Jackson is leading the charge in resiliency through a recent initiative.

The “Fort Jackson Resiliency Stand-To” took place on November 16th and 17th.

It works to arm people with the tools they need to overcome adversity, like providing available services, tips, tools, resources, and more.

Both on the installation and in the community.

Brigadier General Jason Kelly joined WIS Primetime in the studio to more about the event.

