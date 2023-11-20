FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain potential ramps up on Tuesday!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – We look onward to Tuesday, where we remain with the potential for rounds of scattered heavy rain!

First Alert Headlines

Clouds increase into today.

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday for rounds of heavy rain, especially later into the day!

Cooler and dry for Thanksgiving.

More showers possible on Black Friday.

First Alert Summary

Good morning all! Clouds will continue to increase for today, with highs near normal in the mid-60s.

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day as on and off showers will create wet roadways, which could cause slow downs for holiday travel.

Rain could actually begin as early as tonight into Tuesday morning. A 2nd round of moderate to heavy rain is possible during the late morning into the afternoon before another round of showers and a couple storms arrives Tuesday evening as our projected cold front moves through the Midlands. We could even have some gusty winds up to 30 mph Tuesday evening as the front slides across the Midlands.

Most rainfall amounts will be between a half inch to an inch of rain throughout the Midlands, with slightly higher amounts possible in spotty areas if a few thunderstorms can hold together with the last push of the front.

A few stray showers could linger into Wednesday morning, but overall things will be drying out with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Thanksgiving Day looks nice with a mix of sun and clouds, but it’ll be a bit cooler, with high temperatures mostly in the lower 60s.

Then another round of isolated showers are possible for Friday, as a low pressure pushes towards the Carolinas.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Increasing clouds during the afternoon and evening. Highs mainly in the mid-60s.

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Some rounds of heavy rain, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: A few stray showers early then skies will clear to a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the mid-60s.

Thanksgiving Day: A blend of clouds and sunshine. Cooler, with highs in the lower 60s.

Friday: Isolated showers possible with highs in the lower 60s.

