Firefighters respond to plane crash in Saluda County

Firefighters said the other two calls were in regard to a commercial structure fire and an outbuilding fire with an extension to a residence.(The Saluda Fire Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Saluda Fire Department reported having responded to three calls of service including a plane crash.

Firefighters said the other two calls were in regard to a commercial structure fire and an outbuilding fire with an extension to a residence.

Minor injuries were reported, according to the fire department.

