Firefighters respond to plane crash in Saluda County

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Saluda Fire Department reported having responded to three calls of service including a plane crash.

Firefighters said the other two calls were in regard to a commercial structure fire and an outbuilding fire with an extension to a residence.

Minor injuries were reported, according to the fire department.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.