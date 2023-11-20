Families Helping Families 2023: Goal to help more than 3,700 families across the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Families Helping Families returned for the 33rd year to help the Midlands during the holiday season.

Every year the initiative connects families with needed supplies, gifts, clothes, and other essentials during Christmas. The goal this year is to help more than 3,700 families that are referred through social service organizations and schools.

Beginning Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 22, and again on Monday, Nov. 27, through Friday, Dec. 1., phones will be open to take donations.

To donate call 803-758-1020.

Those lines will be open from 5 a.m. through 8:30 p.m.

Donations can be dropped off at 9810 Two Notch Road (Former Food Lion behind Taco Bell.) The warehouse will be open Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. From now until Saturday, Dec. 15.

For more information, click here.

