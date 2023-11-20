SkyView
Donald Trump to attend the Palmetto Bowl, NBC confirms

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - NBC confirmed Donald Trump will soon be in the Capital City for the Palmetto Bowl.

NBC told WIS News 10 the former president will be at the University of South Carolina vs. Clemson game on Saturday, Nov. 25, according to a source familiar with the planning.

On Monday, Nov. 13, rumors circulated about the Republican 2024 presidential candidate attending the game.

During South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster’s media availability on Tuesday, he weighed in about the 45th President’s possible attendance at the game; however, he said he did not have any details about whether or not Trump would be in attendance.

“Long ago Peggy and I issued him a standing invitation to come anytime he wants to,” McMaster said. “If he comes, we’ll be with him.”

WIS News 10 is an affiliate of NBC.

