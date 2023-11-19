SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

TV host Charissa Thompson says she fabricated NFL sideline reports

Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football commentator Charissa Thompson before an NFL football game...
Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football commentator Charissa Thompson before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – TV sports host Charissa Thompson is clarifying her statement after she said she used to make up reports when working as an NFL sideline reporter earlier in her career.

In a podcast released Wednesday, she admitted she fabricated reports when a coach didn’t give her a comment in time for her segment.

Thompson started work as an NFL sideline reporter for Fox Sports during the late 2000s.

She’s now host of Fox Sports’ Sunday “NFL Kickoff” and Amazon Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football.”

In a statement, Thompson said she was sorry for choosing the wrong words to describe what she did.

She said she never lied about anything during her time as a sports broadcaster.

Her podcast comments drew widespread criticism from other sports journalists.

Fox Sports and Amazon have not yet responded to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holly Hill Academy’s Head of School, Brandy Mullennax wrote in a letter that students and...
Holly Hill community rallies together after teacher’s arrest
Sumter twins walk across country to raise awareness for foster care
‘We tested positive for crack, got placed into the foster care system at birth’: Midlands twins go viral walking cross-country to raise awareness for children in foster care
Columbia High School was on lockdown for around three hours.
17-year-old charged with attempted murder in Columbia High School stabbing
Former Midlands teacher charged with sexual battery
Orangeburg County private school teacher accused of sexual battery with student
Shandon Floyd, a transgender woman from Florence, was found dead after she was reported missing...
Cause of death for Shandon Floyd can’t be released yet, Richland County Coroner’s Office says

Latest News

"The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" provides an origin story for fans of the...
New 'Hunger Games' film provides an origin story for fans of the beloved franchise
This image released by Lionsgate shows Rachel Zegler, center, in a scene from "The Hunger...
Hollywood’s feast and famine before Thanksgiving, as ‘Hunger Games’ prequel tops box office
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) gestures as he leaves the field after an NFL...
Kelce Bowl: Eagles’ Jason, Chiefs’ Travis the center of attention in a Super Bowl rematch
Police are searching for 52-year-old Mavis Christian Jr. after shootings in three separate...
A man who killed 3 women and a teenager is found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say