Sumter police investigate car crash following power outage and road closure

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is investigating a car crash following a road closure and power outage.

On Sunday, police reported a portion of Alice Drive and Burns Drive was closed while utility crews made repairs.

Police told WIS News 10 the power outage and road closure stemmed from a car crash that happened after 3 a.m. Sunday. Authorities said there’s no update on the condition of the driver of the vehicle.

The crash is under investigation by the department’s traffic division.

